Alleged intoxicated driver crashes truck into home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office K9 scared a suspect out of his hiding place after the man allegedly crashed his car into a home Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on SE 172nd Avenue where an intoxicated driver crashed into a house with people inside. No one was injured, but according to deputies, the suspect asked the residents not to call police and asked to hide in their house.

The residents did not let 27-year-old Vincente Burciago in, so he hid in an unlocked garage. Burciago wouldn’t come out until K9 Ranger found him and without even touching the suspect, got him to surrender.

Burciago was arrested on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver, criminal mischief, felony DUII and felony driving while suspended.