Gun bill intended to prevent suicide moves forward

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – People considered at risk of suicide could have their guns taken away under a bill approved by the Oregon Senate.

The bill allows someone to seek an “extreme risk protection order” in court for an immediate family member who they believe is a suicide risk. Police could also seek such an order.

If a judge grants the order, the person would have to surrender his or her guns.

The bill approved 17-11 Monday now goes to the House. The bill was co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Boquist, an Army veteran whose stepson killed himself last year.

Every other Republican voted against the bill.

In Oregon, suicides-by-firearms far outnumber homicides committed with guns. In 2015, nearly 80 percent of gun deaths were suicides.