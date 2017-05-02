Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians to build casino

Related Coverage Double down: Huge crowds jam ilani Casino Resort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just 9 days after the Cowlitz Tribe opened a casino in La Center, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians announced plans to build a casino in North Salem.

The casino, slated to open in 2021, is estimated to bring $185.4 million in gross revenue and 1,500 full-time jobs the first year of operation, tribal officials said. The facility will be built on the Confederated Tribe of Siletz Indian’s reservation property located off I-5 at exit 268.

If it comes to be, this casino “will give Oregon Tribes the opportunity to come together to share 25% of the net revenue of the entertainment facility,” officials said in a press release. The remaining money would be split among the participating tribes.

On April 24, the ilani Casino Resort opened in La Center to overflowing crowds, gigantic traffic jams and enough glitter for Vegas. The $510 million facility finally opened after years of lawsuits and counter-suits. It’s expected to generate more than $400 million in revenue.

In a statement, the chairman of the Siletz Tribal Council, Dee Pigsley, said, “As a Tribal community, we have a responsibility to preserve and grow jobs and revenue in Oregon. These funds directly support family wage jobs and healthcare, education, environmental, housing and transportation programs throughout the state.”

The Siletz Tribe hopes other tribes will join in as part of the Inter-Tribal Partnership Project. The other participating tribes will share revenue.