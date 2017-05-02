Bend babysitter gets 8 felonies added to 114 charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — January Neatherlin, the Bend babysitter already facing 114 charges of criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, now is charged with 8 more felonies.

The 31-year-old is now facing 1st-degree criminal mistreatment charges related to children in her care at various points between 2013 and January 17, 2017.

According to previously released court documents, she drugged infants and toddlers while she left to work out and tan.

She was arrested in early March after being accused of leaving 7 children alone so she could go to a Bend tanning salon.

On March 15, 2017, seven children were found alone in Neatherlin’s home. They were lethargic and taken to the hospital.

Neatherlin’s daycare license was suspended in January 2014 and her request to reinstate it was denied. She also has a record of theft and identity theft convictions from 2007-2010.