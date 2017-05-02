10 investigated in multi-state big game poaching case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten people are under investigation in a multi-state poaching case where more than 100 animals were killed for their antlers or hides and left to waste.

The Oregon State Police and the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife began their investigation in late 2016. Since that time, the agencies served nearly 20 search warrants that turned up deer, elk, bear, 4 vehicles, firearms and hunting equipment.

Authorities said several of the people being investigated have previously been convicted of big game hunting violations.

Officials with WDFW said the suspects are believed to hunt for big game in closed areas during a closed season, using spotlights, dogs and a big game transport tag. Many of the animals — including deer, elk, bear, cougar and bobcats — are left to waste.

The investigation continues and authorities said there may be more than 100 illegally killed animals involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact either WDFW or the Oregon State Police.