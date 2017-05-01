Wet April boosts Oregon snowpack above average

Related Coverage Survey says: Oregon snowpack above average

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Heavy rainfall in April has helped boost Oregon’s snowpack after several years of below-average levels.

The Bend Bulletin reports Oregon’s 12 water basins each measured above their 30-year median for how much water is present in snowpack on Friday. All but one basin is above the mark by at least 35% based on data from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Federal data also show no portion of Oregon was in a drought at the end of April.

In 2015, the entire state to the east of the Cascades had moderate to severe drought conditions.

Kurt Moffitt, with the conservation service, says central Oregon has seen more snow later into the year than what is common because of the April rainfall.