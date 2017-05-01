Videos: Portland 2017 May Day protests

The event began peacefully but quickly turned violent and confrontational

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
A fire set in downtown Portland during a May Day protest, May 1, 2017 (KOIN)
A fire set in downtown Portland during a May Day protest, May 1, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A May Day march with a permit was quickly canceled by Portland police after projectiles were thrown, families were advised to leave the march and anarchists infiltrated the event.

Here is a video look at how it unfolded: