Photos: May Day 2017 in Portland, Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and Salem are among dozens of US cities that held rallies and marches on May Day to protest treatment of workers and President Trump’s efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.
Here’s a look at what took place.
May Day 2017 in Portland, Salem
May Day 2017 in Portland, Salem
