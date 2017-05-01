Photos: May Day 2017 in Portland, Salem

Related Coverage May Day rallies begin in Portland, Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and Salem are among dozens of US cities that held rallies and marches on May Day to protest treatment of workers and President Trump’s efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

Here’s a look at what took place.

May Day 2017 in Portland, Salem View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) People gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Protesters and police mingle at Shemanski Park on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) Salem May Day protesters included a dog with a t-shirt, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) People gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) People gather at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on May Day, May 1, 2017 (KOIN) This Key Bank along Woodstock Boulevard in Portland was superglued around May 1, 2017 (KOIN) May Day marchers in Salem, May 1, 2017 (KOIN)