No kidding: Goat yoga is a big hit in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the hottest new trends in working out is a mix of animals and exercise — call it goat yoga.

Once the class begins, so do the goats. They have free rein to jump up on the back of any child’s pose they see.

Heather Davis, who teaches the class, said the goats actually help yoga do what it is supposed to do.

“Sometimes when you’re trying to relax your mind starts galloping off to your to-do list or whatever stuff you’ve got going on in your life and it’s really hard to do that when a goat is snuffling in your ear or trying to eat your eyebrows or just snuggling with you,” Davis said.

Lainy Morse hosted the first goat yoga class on her farm last summer — and its popularity has soared. The New York Times, BBC and others have been out to experience goat yoga. She’s had people from Portland and Seattle and as far away as New York and Los Angeles who attend yoga here as a getaway from the concrete jungles they come from.

“I’m loving that everyone loves the idea,” Morse said. “It’s a dream come true. I get to hang out with my goats all day.”

Lainey Morse takes her goats to Emerson Vineyards and Hanson Country Inn for three classes on Friday, Saturday and Sundays.

If you want to have your session of goat yoga you’ll have to get on a waiting list that now stretches into late summer/early fall.