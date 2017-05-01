Men stop suspect charged with rape, burglary

Related Coverage Man in custody, baby rescued after Gresham standoff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fleeing man held down by 2 men on a MAX platform was arrested by police and charged with raping a young woman inside a Portland home Sunday evening.

When police arrived around 7:15 p.m. at the MAX stop at 122nd and East Burnside, the suspect was taken into custody for burglary. Officers then learned the man ran from a nearby home after allegedly breaking into it and raping the woman.

Sean Leon Lacy Jr., 29, faces charges of 1st-degree rape, sodomy, kidnapping, unlawful sexual penetration and burglary.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Christensen at 503.823.0894. jchristensen@portlandoregon.gov

In January, Lacy was arrested for assault, strangulation, burglary and possession of meth after he spent the night barricaded inside a Gresham apartment with a baby.

PPB Services

Multnomah County Victims’ Assistance Program: Provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3270.

Call to Safety (formerly the Portland Women’s Crisis Line): Provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources. 24 hour crisis line: 503.235.5333, 1.888.235.5333

Project UNICA (Proyecto UNICA): Provides access to advocacy services for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 24 hour crisis line: 503.232.4448, or 1.888.232.4448.

Additionally, the Portland Police Bureau Strength programs provide free self-defense classes and personal safety workshops to people around the Portland area.

To learn more information about these programs, call 503.823.0260