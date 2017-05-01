Good Samaritans recall finding hit-and-run victim

Related Coverage Teen critically injured in Gresham hit-and-run

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Good Samaritans are the reason a 16-year-old girl is now recovering in the hospital after a hit-and-run driver crashed into her Friday night.

Aleyda Perez was in a marked crosswalk at 199th Avenue and Stark Street in Gresham when a driver plowed into her and left her for dead.

It was around 10:45 p.m. at the time, but thankfully someone saw her.

“I don’t know what possessed you to stop… I saw nothing but rags on the street,” Jason Haugen said to Miranda Nicholson, who noticed Aleyda on the side of the road.

Haugen and Nicholson said they were on their way home from a wedding when they pulled over to see what was going on. They found Aleyda with serious injuries.

“She started rolling around a little bit and she was groaning a lot, she couldn’t make eye contact,” Haugen said. “I put a rag on her head and she tried to get up.”

Haugen said he immediately called 911 and waited with Aleyda on the side of the road until paramedics arrived.

“She said, ‘Please, sir, can I get up? I can’t breathe.’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, honey. You’ve been in a really bad [crash],'” he recalled. “You just need to breathe in and out.'”

Aleyda was rushed to Oregon Health & Science University where she immediately underwent surgery. She suffered punctured lungs, broken ribs, a fractured leg, a broken pelvic bone and internal bleeding. Her forehead was also injured.

Haugen said he hopes whoever was responsible for the crash is apprehended.

“I really hope that… this does get under their skin… and they have the human decency and turn themselves in and give the family the justice they deserve,” he said.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 503.618.2719.