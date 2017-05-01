Coos Bay woman, 2 dogs die in Hwy 101 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Coos Bay woman and two of her dogs died on Sunday afternoon in a crash on Highway 101 north of North Bend.

Oregon State Police say 54-year-old Susan Mullens was driving a 1998 Dodge van northbound when she left the roadway and hit a tree.

Mullens was pronounced dead at the scene. A minor passenger in the van was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Two dogs in the van were killed but a third survived and was taken to a veterinary hospital.

Officials say Mullens was wearing a seat belt but the minor passenger was not.