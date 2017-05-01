2 arrested for breaking into Best Baguette

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested early Monday morning for breaking into Best Baguette.

Police say 44-year-old Ly Quang Tran and 43-year-old Hieu Van Duong were caught on surveillance camera burglarizing the bakery at 8308 SE Powell Blvd at 2:35 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene after a burglary alarm and checked the footage.

A short time later, officers saw two men who matched the video footage on SE 82nd and Powell Blvd. Tran and Van Duong were arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree.