Woman critically hurt in NE Portland auto-ped crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after being hit by a car on NE Killingsworth Street, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the crash on NE Killingsworth Street near NE 75th Avenue just before 10 p.m., according to Portland Police Bureau.

The woman who was hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with traumatic injuries.

Officers said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

NE Killingsworth Street was expected to be closed in both directions for hours.

