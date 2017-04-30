Astoria picked to get 2 new Coast Guard cutters

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is expanding its operations along the North Coast by selecting Astoria, Oregon, as the new home for two fast response cutters.

The Daily Astorian reports the 154-foot cutters will replace smaller, 1980s-era patrol boats that are nearing the end of service. The new boats will arrive in Astoria in 2021.

Astoria, which was designated a “Coast Guard City” in 2010, had been competing with Newport for the two cutters.

Astoria City Manager Brett Estes says the boats will provide a significant boost to the local economy.

The cutters are designed to patrol coastal areas, with an endurance of five days and a maximum speed of 28 knots.

The first fast response cutter based on the West Coast was the John McCormick in Ketchikan, Alaska.