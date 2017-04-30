Akindele’s goal earns Dallas draw with Portland

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored his first goal in the 80th minute and FC Dallas rallied twice to tie the Portland Timbers 2-2 on Saturday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Dallas (4-0-3), which allowed just three goals in its first six games, limited Portland (5-2-2) to six shots, two on goal. The Timbers, who had 18 goals in eight games, scored on both. That was enough to keep Portland two points above Dallas, the last remaining unbeaten team. Dallas in unbeaten in 12 regular-season MLS games, half of them draws. It was the first time in 11 games Dallas gave up multiple goals.

The Timbers were without star playmaker Diego Valeri and keeper Jake Gleeson, both out with hip injuries while Mauro Diaz, Dallas’ playmaker, missed another game.

Fanendo Adi gave Portland a 1-0 lead at halftime, slipping his defender to head in David Guzmán’s free kick.

Former Timber Maximiliano Urruti tied it in the 61st minute with his fourth goal, dribbling into space and hitting the top left corner over diving keeper Jeff Attinella. Portland regained the lead 10 minutes later on the first MLS goal for Sebastián Blanco.