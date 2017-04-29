Woman hit by MAX in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was hit by a MAX train in Beaverton Saturday evening, Beaverton police said.

The 21-year-old woman has some facial injuries but none are life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Beaverton police said after the woman got off the MAX at 170th, she waited for the westbound train to leave before running across the tracks, which is when she was hit by an eastbound train.

The eastbound train was coming to a stop, so it was moving slowly when she was hit.

TriMet expects delays through 9 p.m. for the blue line. TriMet police are investigating the incident.