Teen critically injured in Gresham hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured on Friday night after she was hit by a car in Gresham.

Police say the girl was crossing in a marked and lighted crosswalk in the 19900 block of SE Stark Street when she was struck around 10:45 p.m.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

The girl was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries but is expected to survive.

Police are seeking to identify the car and driver involved in this crash as well as talk to any witnesses. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.