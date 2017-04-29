Groups protest 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade cancelation

Related Coverage 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade canceled over threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters gathered at Montavilla Park on Saturday morning.

Two separate groups were at the park to oppose or support the cancelation of the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade. The groups headed down SE 82nd Avenue toward Glisan Street after the marches kicked off.

Police said the groups were on separate sides of the street. They also said they saw demonstrators with guns, improvised weapons, and defensive/protective gear in the area but there were no problems between the groups.

The 11th annual parade was set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and was billed online as a “multicultural event, complete with bands, community members, government officials, schools, classic cars and representatives of the Portland Rose Festival.” But organizers canceled the parade after Direct Action Alliance created a Facebook event called “Defend Portland from Fascists at the Avenue of Roses Parade.” The group wanted to disrupt the march because of “Nazis and fascists” participating.

Officers are working to separate the groups to opposite sides of the street. Traffic in the area of 82nd/Glisan is affected at the moment. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 29, 2017

One group will march on west sidewalk to Eastport Plaza, other group east sidewalk. Officers in personal protective equipment will escort. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 29, 2017