Hundreds march for climate change in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around 1,000 people took to the streets of Portland Saturday to make a statement about climate change.

On the same day the Environment Protection Agency removed most of the information about climate change from its website to “reflect the approach of new leadership,” people all over the country marched in protest of that leadership — the Trump administration.

Demonstrators who marched in Northeast Portland said they object to Trump’s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

Similar marches happened in cities across America on Trump’s 100th day in office.

“We’re committed to protesting damage due to Trump’s policies,” Lani O’Callaghan said. “We’re hopeful that all this resistance will bring change.”