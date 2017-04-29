Driver dies days after I-5 crash near Wilsonville

Wyatt Taboh-Graziano was 28

Wyatt Taboh-Graziano was injured in this April 23, 2017 crash on I-5 near Wilsonville. He died 5 days later. (OSP)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man who lost control of his car on I-5 near Wilsonville died five days after the crash.

In the early morning hours of April 23, Wyatt Taboh-Graziano’s Toyota Solara slid across all 3 northbound lanes of I-5, hit a highway guardrail, slid onto the shoulder, hit an ODOT electrical box, flipped onto its top and hit a cyclone fence, the Oregon State Police said. He was airlifted to OHSU.

Authorities said he died on April 28.

It remains unclear what caused him to lose control of his car.