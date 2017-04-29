Author Laura Sook Duncombe holds Portland signing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Author Laura Sooke Duncombe will be signing her book Pirate Women: The Princesses, Prostitutes, and Privateers Who Ruled the Seven Seas on Saturday evening.

The book shares the stories of female pirates, both real and legendary, that history has largely ignored. It explores the lives they left behind at home and their lives as pirates.

“I think that women are always looking for role models of an unconventional sort. Particularly women who have excelled in places that are not traditionally defined as female spaces. The reaction is like — oh, women pirates? I didn’t know there were women pirates — that’s awesome,” Duncombe tells KOIN 6 News.

Join Duncombe at 7 p.m. at Mother Foucault’s Bookshop, 523 SE Morrison Street in Portland.