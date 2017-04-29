4 TVF&R firefighters’ tires slashed at station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters discovered the tires on their personal vehicles were slashed on Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the firefighters working at Station 60 at 8585 NW Johnson Street in unincorporated Washington County had finished a 24 hour shift when they went to their personal cars and discovered the tires were slashed.

No fire vehicles were damaged.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating but have no suspects.

The fire station is accepting donations to help replace the tires.

The community and local businesses showed a humbling amount of generosity with offers to purchase new tires for the affected firefighters during last year’s event, but we are asking people not to start up crowdfunding sites due to the risk of fraudulent fundraising. If you’d like to support the affected firefighters, you can donate to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue’s Professional Firefighters Community Assistance Fund, PO Box 1904, Lake Oswego, OR 97035. Please specify “Station 60 Firefighters”.

A similar incident was reported in Beaverton in 2016 but authorities don’t believe it is connected.