PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man was injured in a shooting in Southeast Portland Friday night.

Officers found the victim, who is in his late teens or early 20s, at SE 136th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound but is expected to survive.

Police said the suspects are 2 black males, one wearing a red shirt. They were seen running west on Powell Boulevard.

SE 136th Avenue between Powell and Division Street is closed while police investigate.