Reward offered in Biketown vandalism case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 200 Biketown bicycles at several kiosks in Portland were vandalized by a group calling themselves “Rose City Saboteurs” on April 4.

The vandals slashed seats and tires, cut spokes, painted over control screens and sprayed graffiti on kiosks and posted signs that read “This Biketown is now closed. Our city is not a corporate amusement park.”

Investigators learned the vandalism happened between 3 and 5 a.m. on April 4 and the perpetrators were caught on surveillance video. It shows a light silver or blue Subaru with 3 suspects near East Burnside and 7th Avenue.

The suspects appear to be white males wearing dark clothes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) – Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Visit http://www.tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app for the iPhone or Droid.