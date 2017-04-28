PPS workers save man who ‘woke up on fire’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Josh McKinniss and Brad Yeager got to work at their Portland Public Schools maintenance jobs around 6 a.m. Friday. But this was not an ordinary day.

They saw 5-foot flames coming from a loading dock outside the PPS district offices, 501 N. Dixon Street. When they jumped into action to douse the flames, they saw a homeless man who had ripped off his burning shirt.

The man was desperately trying to put out the fire, which was also burning in some cardboard and a sleeping bag.

McKinniss and Yeager grabbed a fire extinguisher and some water and took care of the blaze.

“He was just happy to be alive,” Yeager told KOIN 6 News. “He said he definitely was thankful. I think he was pretty shooken up. I think anybody wakes up on fire you’re going to be pretty shooken up.”

The man’s hands were burned, but he refused medical treatment and left the loading dock area soon after the fire. It’s not known who the man is or where he is right now.

It’s not clear how the fire started. Both McKinniss and Yeager said they’re just glad he’s OK.