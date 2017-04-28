Past protests help Portland prep for May Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday is May Day, and people across America are expected to take to the streets in protest to bring attention to pressing social issues.

The Portland Police Bureau is actively preparing for a wide-range of possibilities caused by Monday’s protests, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson.

“We’ve been through a lot of May Days,” Sgt. Simpson said. “We know some of them can be very festive and smooth and others can be very problematic.”

Sgt. Simpson says there are several events planned downtown Monday that at the very least will impact traffic, though PPB does not have any specific information indicating there will be a major disruption requiring a large police response.

May Day 2016 in Portland View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Demonstrators for workers rights gathered at Shemanski Park in downtown Portland, May 1, 2016 (KOIN)

Portland Police have often lined the streets in riot gear in expectation of previous protests this year. Though police haven’t heard anything they’re concerned about for May Day, it’s possible they may preemptively bring the riot gear back out.

“Unfortunately, sometimes you have groups that will show up at these events very quickly, and it will turn from a peaceful, positive event to something not,” Sgt. Simpson said. “We have to have officers ready to respond.”

PPB tells KOIN 6 News it is prepared to make arrests if the situation calls for it, though the hope is to create an environment that allows for a more positive interaction between people and police.

Sgt. Simpson added that when protests get out of hand, it can happen very suddenly. He urged people, especially those downtown, to monitor social media to make sure they know about any possible escalation right away.