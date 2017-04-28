Past meets present: An American in Cuba

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Booking a flight for an international trip is always an exciting moment for me. But hitting the “purchase ticket” button for a flight to Cuba left me with an entirely unique feeling, a connection to the past I won’t soon forget.

Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would visit America’s forbidden neighbor to the south. Even when President Obama eased restrictions on citizen travel to Cuba in January 2015, the thought of traveling to the island didn’t cross my mind.

That all changed 2 years later thanks to an offer from a friend, seasonal deals on Southwest flights and a boss who has always supported my adventurous tendencies.

As I boarded my quick flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Havana, I couldn’t help but think of my great-grandmother, Nana Maybelle, the last person in my family to visit Cuba before revolutionaries kicked out a U.S.-backed government in 1959.

For many who travel to Cuba today, there’s a sense or feeling that things are “stuck in time.” The stunning architecture my great-grandmother described remains standing, though crumbling, across the vast capital city of Havana. The famous Tropicana club still puts on nightly shows. The colorful, classic cars continue to pack city streets.

While on the surface it may appear Cuba is stuck in the past, it would be wrong to assume life on the island has stood still since the last Americans left in the late 1950s.

The extreme poverty, illiteracy and sickness that once plagued pre-revolutionary Cuba have been largely mitigated since the country’s Communist Party took power.

Teresita de Los Angeles Cerquera-Gonzales, who lives with her family in the colonial town of Trinidad, told me how she has seen her country change for the better in recent decades.

“We are privileged by the education and health system, we are more privileged than other countries are,” she said. “There is no hunger. All the children from little ones go to school, there are no children on the street. School and health are free. There are no assaults on the street, there is very little to no violence.”

Of course, life isn’t perfect in Cuba. Poverty remains a problem for many, but most Cubans will tell you they’re excited about the future. As they anticipate what’s to come, Cubans continue to embrace their country’s long and layered history.

Modern Cuban identity is not necessarily rooted in its indigenous culture, but is an eclectic mix of European, African and Creole traditions that have permeated on the island since it became a global sugar cane producer under Spanish rule.

Foreigners who visit Cuba today can get a taste of these eclectic combinations — literally — by eating at paladares, or family-run restaurants the Cuban government only began issuing permits for a few years ago.

Chefs at privately-owned paladares can finally share cherished family recipes, and tourists can finally get a taste for what real Cuban cuisine is.

Still, it’s clear that within the island’s unique culture remains an ever-present American influence, one that has persisted despite decades of official hostility.

Baseball is the most popular sport in Cuba, and foods like french fries, hot dogs and milkshakes can be found on street corners across Havana. The island’s Spanish speakers borrow many English words, and American slang is often used in conversation, especially by young Cubans. In the 1970s, Cuban authorities allowed showings of Disney cartoons and American movies, including the “Godfather” films.

“U.S. influence was very strong and touched every aspect of life, from food to movies,” cultural critic Ciro Bianchi told the Associated Press. “It has always persisted.”

Cuba’s reception of American tourists thus far seems to be widely positive. I wasn’t sure what to expect the first time I told a local I was from the U.S., but was happy to find nearly every person I encountered was warm and welcoming. The people I met were just as excited about renewed Cuban-American relations as I was.

“We like Americans, we just don’t like your government,” one man told me with a smile.

With the warming of relations, and in the wake of Fidel Castro’s death, comes the next chapter in Cuban-American history. It is hard to say what the island will be like in a few years — will the charming streets of Havana be overtaken by modern boutique hotels and shops? Will there be a McDonald’s and Starbucks on every corner?

America’s presence on the island is already changing the lives of those who call it home. Many Cubans who have, for years, struggled to make ends meet with small government salaries are finding themselves with more financial freedom thanks to growing access to the Internet and services like Airbnb.

“[The Internet] opens a window to the world that we need, without a doubt, in our country,” Cerquera-Gonzales said. “It has been significant that President Obama has allowed [Americans] to come to our island and solidify to know our culture.”

Most Cubans I spoke with said they’re optimistic about the future of their country. Although the U.S.-Cuba embargo hasn’t been fully lifted, I believe now is the time to embrace our neighbors to the south as we move further into a more friendly future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report