NET volunteers ‘huge assistance for first responders’

400 people in Portland will become trained volunteers for Neighborhood Emergency Team

Volunteers being trained for the Neighborhood Emergency Team in Portland, April 28, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend, about 400 people in Portland will be trained to become volunteers for the Neighborhood Emergency Team, which gets activated in critical situations.

The most recent activation for NET was when a natural gas explosion happened in Northwest Portland last October, prompting a large evacuation.

A mannequin is used in training for the Neighborhood Emergency Team in Portland, April 28, 2017 (KOIN)
The NET volunteers will also help the city get back on its feet following a major disaster such as an earthquaker or tornado.

“The first responders like Portland Fire and Rescue, the Portland Police Bureau, they’ll be out but there’s relatively few of them and, you know, 600,000-some of everyone else,” said NET coordinator Dan Douthit. “The NET volunteers are the ones we expect will be adding a huge assistance for the first responders and helping your neighbors.”

There are currently ab out 1200 NET volunteers. This weekend’s training is the largest-ever, and the city said these people will be the ones to help the Rose City get back on its feet.