MAX improvements to disrupt service for three weeks

Track and intersection improvements will disrupt MAX and Portland Streetcar service Sunday, April 30 to Saturday, May 20. The work will also close streets and sidewalks in downtown Portland during those three weeks. The Morrison-Yamhill MAX Improvement project will improve track in one of the oldest sections of the MAX system. TriMet will upgrade the track on SW Morrison and Yamhill at 11th Avenue. Crews will remove wooden ties, replace track, and install new switch machines and cables for the signal system. These changes will help keep the MAX system moving and create a smoother ride for trains and streetcars. This is also an area where potholes and broken bricks are making it a rough ride for drivers and bicyclists. The work will get rid of those bumps in the road. Further east, crews will replace the curved rails on Morrison and Yamhill that connect to 1st Avenue.

MAX riders may want to think twice before buying a month pass for May as the improvement project will impact service on all lines for three weeks. Instead, riders may want to consider getting a book of tickets for May instead. MAX Blue, Green and Red lines will be disrupted and all MAX lines will have reduced service from April 30 to May 20. Space on trains will be limited and riders should consider altering trips to avoid main commuting hours or use regular bus service. All Portland Streetcar lines will be disrupted for the first two weeks of the project, from Sunday, April 30 to Saturday, May 13. Shuttle buses will be running on several streets to provide alternate service for MAX and Portland Streetcar downtown. Those shuttle buses will run about every five minutes or less between Providence Park and the Rose Quarter. They will use the regular travel lanes on SW Taylor and Salmon streets between 17th and 5th since sewer repair work will impact Morrison and Yamhill.

Drivers should expect congestion as well since some streets will close downtown for the project. From April 30 to May 20, there will be a full closure of SW Morrison Street between 10th and 11th and a full closure of SW 11th Avenue between Morrison and Yamhill. Crews will partially close SW 11th Avenue between Alder and Morrison (right turns will be allowed from SW 11th onto Morrison Street). The majority of the sidewalks and crosswalks within the project area will be closed or restricted to local access only. From May 4 to May 9, crews will fully close SW 1st Avenue between Morrison and Yamhill (local access to parking garages maintained). Also expect a partial closure of SW Morrison Street at 1st Avenue (left turn allowed from right lane to access parking garages). From May 9 to May 14, expect a full closure of SW Morrison Street between 1st and 2nd and a partial closure on SW Morrison Street between Naito Parkway and 1st. From May 13 to May 15, expect a full closure of SW Alder Street between 1st and 2nd and a full closure of SW 1st Avenue between Alder and Morrison.