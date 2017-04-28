Man accused of groping women at PCC library

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 54-year-old man is accused of touching two women inappropriately inside the library at Portland Community College (PCC).

Kevin Lavan Taylor is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment.

According to police, the incident happened back in November 2016.

Police recently learned of Taylor’s name from a confidential informant and that allowed detectives to obtain a search warrant.

One of the alleged victims told police that she was at the library at PCC’s Cascade Campus when a man approached her and sat next to her. The man apparently scooted closer to the woman, put his hand on her left thigh and then moved his hand towards her vagina.

The woman slammed her books shut and left the area, according to court documents.

Video from the library shows the man touch another woman on the leg, according to court documents.

Police have not been able to identify that woman.

According to court documents, when detectives got a search warrant for Taylor’s cellphone whereabouts on the date of the alleged touching, it showed his cellphone approaching, and then leaving, the library.

Police believe neither woman knew Taylor prior to the incident.

His next court date is set for June. He has since been released from jail.