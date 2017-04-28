‘Face The Nation’ host John Dickerson interviews Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On President Trump’s 100th day in office, “Face The Nation” host John Dickerson will interview him about his presidency thus far.

“It is good to take stock at different moments. The president himself said he would have things done by that (100-day) period,” Dickerson told KOIN 6 News on Friday. “It is useful. In terms of other presidents, if you’re going to compare yourself to FDR, you’ll never win. You don’t have that kind of emergency behind you.

“President Obama had that kind of emergency,” Dickerson said, “and was able to get his stimulus package through and was on his way towards getting health care through. President Bush was also on his way to achievements, as well.

“It is not good on the legislative front for President Trump. He got somebody on the Supreme Court,” but his legislative achievements are a “mixed bag” and Trump is “quite unpopular by historic standards.”