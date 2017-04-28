EMTs can embed with police during protests again

Related Coverage EMTs no longer embedded with police during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue EMTs will return to working with Portland police on crowd control with new uniforms that clearly distinguish them from police officers.

The program that embedded EMTs with police during protests started in January, shortly before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The program was suspended in March after complaints that protesters couldn’t tell the difference between EMTs and police in riot gear.

“We want to make sure they are distinguishable, that it’s obvious to everyone that person is a medic,” PF&R spokesperson Rich Chatman said.

The new uniform worn by EMTs clearly says “medic” on the front and back of the vest, has red cross symbols on the helmet and sleeves of a grey shirt as opposed to a darker color worn by police.

EMTs are unarmed, but they do wear protective gear and carry a variety of first aid supplies.

“I am happy with the level of cooperation that has occurred between the Police Bureau, local community and civil rights activists and Portland Fire & Rescue to put this program in place,” Fire Chief Mike Myers said. “I believe the city of Portland is a safer place because these groups took the time to make our rescue response faster and more effective in these unique situations.”

The program was reinstated just in time for May Day, when protests are expected in Portland and across America.