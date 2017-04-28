Domestic dispute leads to brief Beaverton standoff

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A brief standoff in Beaverton between a man who may have a machete and police ended peacefully Friday afternoon.

The incident at SW 17th and Valley Avenue began as a call about a domestic dispute, Beaverton police told KOIN 6 News. Everyone from the house managed to leave except for one man, who refused to leave for a time.

Just after 4 p.m., the man surrendered. Officers interviewed him to determine if any crime was committed.

