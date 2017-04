PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man found dead in Clark County appears to the victim of homicide, Clark County detectives said.

The body of a white man in his 30s was found in a shed at 15208 NE 172nd Avenue in Hockinson on Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the victim did not live on that property.

The Clark County Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the homicide.

