Airbnb introduces new way to experience Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2016 alone, more than $9 million tourists visited Portland and many of them stayed in Airbnb rentals.

Now Airbnb is expanding its options for tourist to get more out of their trip to the Rose City. The new function is called “Experiences” and takes another step beyond renting a place to stay.

Experiences sets people up with trips, tours and other experiences with local hosts.

“Travel used to be magical,” Airbnb Experience host Chris Lehane said. “You would go travel because you wanted to have a deep experience because of what was special about that city.”

Lehane explains how this new option allows people much more than a great place to stay.

“You’re going to be able to travel to Portland, Oregon, and not only stay in our great homes here but also use our platform to engage and interact directly with people here in Portland that can offer you a tremendous experience so that you are able to experience the city in a different way,” Lehane said.

There are currently 16 experiences available in Portland now, one of which is wine tasting at Golden Cluster Winery.

“It’s just an extension of our overall customer service and getting the word out about how dynamic the Oregon wine country is,” wine master Jeff Vejr said. “It’s just another level and layer of customer service we like to provide.”

Portlanders can apply to host experiences here. Experience hosts will get 80% of the profit from experiences, while house hosts make 97%.

“It’d be really cool for someone in Portland who is looking for different ways to supplement their income, who is really passionate about what they do and can offer it over our platform,” Lehane said.