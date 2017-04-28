16-year-old rescued, 2 arrested for sex trafficking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old girl sex trafficking victim was rescued on Thursday afternoon.

Portland Police say they rescued the girl from a home in the 8500 block of SE Steele Street. Two men were arrested at the house with her for compelling prostitution.

22-year-old Tre Quane Jenkins and 20-year-old Antonio Jaray Moore initially refused to come out of the house but eventually surrendered. A firearm was seized by police during the investigation.

The girl was reunited with her family.

Officials would like to hear from anyone with information about this case. Contact Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118.