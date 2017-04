GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 1 handgun was stolen from a gun shop late Wednesday night.

Gresham Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance footage breaking into Advanced Firearms on NE Division Street around 11:40 p.m.

The man was described as white or Hispanic. He had his face covered but was wearing a black cap, gray shirt, black shorts and white or red shoes.

Officers searched the area but did not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.