PPB joins surveillance camera registry program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have a surveillance camera? The Portland police would like you to let them know in case they need your help during an investigation.

The CrimeReports Camera Registration program is voluntary and doesn’t give police access to your live feeds. What it does do, officials said, is help investigators know where surveillance cameras are that may have captured information about a crime. If they need your help, they will ask.

Authorities said the registration can be removed at any time and they said your information will not be shared with anyone not in law enforcement.

Cities throughout the US have already implemented this program.

