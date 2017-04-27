Portland teen ODs, dies; arrests made in SC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Federal prosecutors in South Carolina have charged two people with drug possession with the intent to distribute ‘U-47700,’ a deadly synthetic drug, after an Oregon teen died.

The investigation began Feb. 16 when police in Portland found an 18-year-old dead in her apartment from an apparent drug overdose, WSPA-TV & WYCW-TV reports. Evidence of U-47700 — also known as Pink — was found inside the residence and a parcel with a Greenville, South Carolina address.

An investigation involving the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Service and the Drugs and Vice Division from the Portland Police Bureau was launched.

Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod, 28, and and Ana Milena Barrero, 24, were arrested in South Carolina, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy Moorman.

WSPA-TV & WYCW-TV reports that Khleboro has been under 24-hour surveillance for at least one week and was arrested Wednesday. Barrero was arrested walking from the post office back to her residence. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said she had 20 to 30 parcels on her at the time of her arrest.

During a federal search warrant, which was executed on Wednesday, officials found 9 kilograms of what is believed to be U-47700 and at least $25,000.

Khleborod and Barrero are facing charges of possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of U-47700, a Schedule I controlled substance, conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute U-47700, and using the U.S. Mail to facilitate a drug trafficking crime.

In November 2016, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration labeled U-47700 an “imminent threat to public health and safety.”

