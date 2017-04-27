Pair arrested after eluding deputy, crashing car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman with felony warrants were arrested Thursday after eluding a Clark County deputy.

The deputy approached a suspicious vehicle with a man and woman inside near the East Fork of the Lewis River. When the driver started driving away against the deputy’s commands, the deputy fired his gun at the car.

About an hour and a half later, the car was seen heading back to the area and crashed into the back of a flatbed truck. The car became stuck between the flatbed and a patrol car, allowing the man and woman to be taken into custody.

No one was injured but the deputy who fired his gun is on leave according to protocol.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.