Out-of-staters popped in Medford with pot, coke, cash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men from Alaska and California are now in the Jackson County Jail after an I-5 traffic stop found 22 pounds of pot and nearly 7 pounds of cocaine.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a Chevy Tahoe on I-5 near Medford early Wednesday evening. Authorities said the trooper got permission to search the car from the 2 people and found the drugs plus more than $6700 in cash.

Carlos Zavala Flores of Juneau, Alaska and Jorge Armando Lopez-Villareal of California were arrested. Flores, 38, and Lopez-Villareal, 27, face a number of drug-related charges.