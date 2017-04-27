Man charged with leaving I-5 crash, setting truck on fire

CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) – A 44-year-old man is accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 5 in Centralia and setting his truck on fire to conceal the crime.

The Chronicle reports that David Huisenga, of Castle Rock, was charged Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court with hit and run involving a death and arson.

Killed in Tuesday morning’s crash was 57-year-old Michael Fields. He was driving northbound when his motorcycle tipped over and slid into the shoulder. He was ejected and hit by a semi-truck.

The Washington State Patrol learned that a red Chevrolet truck was involved in the crash but had left the scene.

Court documents show a license plate registered to Huisenga was found at the crash scene. A matching license plate was found on a vehicle that had been set on fire south of Chehalis later that morning.

On Wednesday, a judge set bail at $100,000.