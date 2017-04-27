Man accused of impersonating liquor-control inspector

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a 27-year-old man accused of impersonating an Oregon Liquor Control Commission inspector at two Eugene bars.

Eugene police spokesman Melinda McLaughlin says the department was contacted by the OLCC this month after it learned that an armed man identifying himself as an inspector demanded that employees show him identification.

The phony inspector also gained access to areas of the bars that are not open to customers.

McLaughlin says the suspect, Marshall Hladun of Eugene, was charged with coercion, attempted coercion and unlawful possession of a firearm. Court records show he’s also accused of criminal impersonation.

He was booked into the Lane County Jail.