Woman escapes attacker in Hillsboro, man arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a young woman on her way home from work in Hillsboro Wednesday afternoon.

Aaron Zoller, 39, is accused of grabbing the 20-year-old from behind as she walked by his truck on Trailwalk Drive around 2:30 p.m. According to Hillsboro police, he grabbed her, threw her to the ground and left her with serious injuries to her face.

Police said he tried to get her into his truck, but she fought and screamed and he eventually let her go and left in his truck.

Witnesses described the truck and saw the license plate, which led police to Zoller’s home. He was found there with injured knuckles and bloody hands, according to Hillsboro police.

Zoller is being held on charges of assault and kidnapping.