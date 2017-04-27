Lawmaker ‘didn’t know’ $300K budgeted to move trees

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — In a time of tight budgets, a group of Oregon lawmakers is crying foul over efforts to remove and replant 4 trees near the state capitol.

Due to an ongoing construction project, the state is paying a California company $300,000 to uproot the trees and move them to another location. But some lawmakers disagree with the decision to use taxpayer funds to cover the cost.

“I think the trees are a symptom of really what’s going on in state government,” Rep. Julie Parrish said. “We must increase fiscal transparency in state government.”

The construction project was approved in the last legislative session, but Parrish told KOIN 6 News she was surprised to learn that involved hundreds of thousands of dollars on tree removal.

“I don’t think anyone knew or understood there was going to be this tree removal,” Parrish said.

She said it will cost $75,000 to remove each tree during construction and facility maintenance on underground utility structures. While she appreciates their age and history, she said it would have been more cost effective to cut them down.

“Moving 4 trees at $300,000 is a symptom of a larger spending problem where I don’t think we make the most rational spending decisions with taxpayer dollars,” she said.

Governor Kate Brown discussed her plans to tackle budget challenges on Thursday, and responded to criticism on the tree removal project by saying the state is doing its best to preserve key artifacts and living things, all while trimming fat off the budget.

“That’s always a needle that we need to thread,” Brown said.