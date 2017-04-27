Kate Brown creates task force to reform PERS

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the creation of a task force to tackle funding problems for the public employees retirement system.

The task force will look for ways to reduce the PERS liability fund by $5 billion.

Some of the budget relief could come from the sale of state assets, including land near the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.

“I expect the task force to examine state assets as well as the assets of other public employers that could be sold, bonded against or otherwise leveraged,” Brown said. “A few items are off the table — we will not be privatizing prisons nor selling state parks or state forests — but otherwise, we need to valuate every sizable asset.”

Brown and the state will also be streamlining debt collection and centralizing it at the Department of Revenue. She estimates there is $3 billion in uncollected debt from those who failed to pay state taxes.