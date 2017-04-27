Foster Farms chicken patties recalled for plastic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 130,000 pounds of Foster Farms frozen, ready-to-eat breaded chicken patties are being recalled for possibly containing plastic.

The 5-lb bags of Foster Farms Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat were sold in Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah and Washington, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Packages of the frozen patties have a best by date of 2/15/18 and bear the establishment number “P-33901” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Foster Farms received 3 complaints in late March and April from customers who said they found pieces of soft, clear plastic in their chicken patties.

Anyone who purchased the contaminated chicken is asked to return it to the store they purchased it from, or throw it away. No adverse reactions have been reported.

