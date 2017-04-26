Year-round park ranger urged for Holladay Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bill Dant is part of a group of volunteers who walk through Holladay Park in Northeast Portland every Friday. Having a positive presence in the park, he says, makes a huge difference.

Wednesday, Dant — a one-time mayoral candidate — went to the Portland City Council to call for more of an official presence.

The volunteer group, Connected, formed 6 years ago after 14-year-old Shiloh Hampton was shot to death in Holladay Park. Since that time, the volunteers walk the park every week for 3 hours and talk with people. They model positive behavior for youth, they say.

Over the years, Dant said they’ve seen less loitering and drug use during their citizen patrols. But the recent slaying of 17-year-old Shawn Scott Jr. is gut-wrenching.

“We put so much time into this park. It’s just horrible to have something like that happen,” Dant told KOIN 6 News. “It hurts.”

When he spoke to the City Council Wednesday, he said there needs to be a park ranger and park host at Holladay Park year-round:

“…During the past two summers, the Parks & Recreation Bureau has provided a Park Host and Park Rangers in the park. I am asking you as a member of Connected, and as a life-long citizen of this city, to find the courage and means necessary to make the Park Host and Park Rangers year round. They offer games and positive activities for kids. They give the park more sets of eyes and ears, and people do behave much better. I have seen this myself, firsthand. …”

Mark Ross with Portland Parks & Recreation said there is a park host and park ranger onsite providing positive activities during the summer months and spring break.

The bulk of the funding for that comes from the Holladay Park Partnership, which is made up of businesses and community groups.

Ross said the parks department welcomes the idea, but they don’t know if a full-time rangere at Holladay Park is feasible. That, he said, will be up to the City Council.

Dant told KOIN 6 News he’ll keep pushing the idea.