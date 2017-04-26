Wednesday’s Child: Sam

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sam is a 4th-grader who knows his animals. The 9-year-old spent a day at Tryon Creek State Park and met with a park ranger.

But he probably didn’t expect to meet a corn snake named Patches. The two got to know each other a little bit and Patches even tried to get into his sweatshirt pocket.

When it comes ot an adoptive home, Sam said he would like a pet — but not a snake.

Sam is Wednesday’s Child for April 26, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.